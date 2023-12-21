Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki has finally been released, and the film starring Shah Rukh Khan is getting mixed responses, as a Hirani film usually gets in the beginning. But the beauty of a Raju Hirani film is that it grows. The other evident thing in a Hirani film is larger-than-life characters. Be it Sunil Dutt in Munna Bhai, Vicky Kaushal in Sanju or Vicky Kaushal in Dunki!

Yes, currently, the Uri superstar is being hailed as the ‘hero’ of the Shah Rukh Khan film based on illegal immigration. While not much has been revealed about his character (thank god for that), fans are awestruck at this amazing talent Bollywood has seen in the last few years.

Interestingly, Vicky Kaushal grabbed headlines sharing the screen with someone as dominating as Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju. While Vicky matched Ranbir’s caliber in the Sanjay Dutt biopic, he has done the unthinkable, matching Shah Rukh Khan’s charming aura in Dunki. Recently, Karan Johar, in a Koffee with Karan episode, revealed that Shah Ruh Khan told him it is Vicky’s best work to date.

These five tweets on the internet give out the verdict of Vicky’s part in the film in the affirmative:

1. Vicky Kaushal Stealing Hearts

A user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Just watched #Dunki. It wasn’t a masterpiece or whatever. Should say weak from Hirani. #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 was great as usual, #VickyKaushal stole hearts. But I think #Hirani failed them. The first half is a complete waste. The second half missed the mark. Emotions in Climax are high.”

2. Vicky Kaushal’s Acting Prowess

Another comment about the Sanju actor read, “Vicky Kaushal is an acting school. He is one of the best actors currently working in Bollywood. What a performance! Professionalism. #DunkiReview #VickyKaushal”

Vicky Kaushal is an acting school. He is one of the best actors working currently in Bollywood. What a performance! Professionalism 💯 #DunkiReview #VickyKaushal#ShahRukhKhan𓀠#RajkumarHirani pic.twitter.com/LnVQ2DV9h1 — SAPANA (@sapna_jdh) December 21, 2023

3. Small Screentime – Huge Impact

A user pointed out how Vicky Kaushal hatches the best of the opportunities in the shortest of the screentime. A comment read, “You really need to be #VickyKaushal to give you the most heartwarming and heartwrenching moments in a film that’s actually about #ShahRukhKhan! The highlight even in a small screentime.”

4. The New Term Of 2023 – Viksaal

A fan hailed the superstar for delivering beautiful films this year. The tweet read, “Ye Saal to #VickyKaushal ka hai pehle #ZHZB Blockbuster and phir #SamBahadur super hit ab dunki me #ShahRukhKhan se zyada tarif to Vicky ko ho rahi hai. Isliye ye, Saal nahi Viksaal hai.”

Ye Saal to #VickyKaushal ka hai pahle #ZHZB Blockbuster and phir #SamBahadur super hit ab dunki me #ShahRukhKhan se jyada tarif to Vicky ko ho rahi hai.

Isliye ye,

Saal nahi viksal hai.#DunkiReview #RajkumarHirani #SRK𓃵 pic.twitter.com/S7Cxw1H9Jg — FilmyNews@ (@FilmyNe21236998) December 21, 2023

5. This Generation’s Best!

A tweet suggested how Vicky is one of the best actors of this generation and wrote, “#Dunki is the greatest drama film of G.O.A.T #ShahRukhKhan for sure, that’s how I can review this film. King #SRK brought back the greatest actor version of himself. #VickyKaushal is the greatest actor of this generation, for sure, while Tapsee was superb in her role. #DunkiReview”

Is The Next Hirani Film On Cards For Vicky?

The Masaan actor was a part of Rajkumar Hirani‘s Sanju as well, and buzz suggests that he might be the next go-to station for Rajkumar Hirani if things do not work out with Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor for Hirani’s next film, which is supposed to be Lala Amarnath biopic!

Talking about biopics, Vicky has already nailed Sardar Udham in his biopic directed by Shoojit Sircar and Sam Manekshaw in his biopic Sam Bahadur, helmed by Meghna Gulzar. Playing Lala Amarnath could be an interesting project for him only if the project reaches him in the first place.

