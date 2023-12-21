Ahead of the film’s release, Salaar and its makers are making headlines for different reasons. Helmed by KGF fame Prashant Neel, the film, which is headlined by Prabhas, will face a clash with Shah Rukh Khan-led Dunki, which was released today. After the makers decided to lock horns with Rajkumar Hirani directorial, a lot has been said and written about the battle between the two films. Recently, we reported about Salaar makers’ decision to withdraw its release from two theatre chains in the South owing to their obvious favoritism towards SRK starrer in the North.

As informed earlier, Miraj and PVRINOX’s theatres in the North are showcasing multiple shows of Dunki over Salaar, due to which the makers of the latter decided to withdraw the film’s release from these theatre chains from the South as well, in order to make more space for the SRK-led. However, it hasn’t gone down well with the PVR CEO.

Reacting to the ‘absurd internet posts’ about Salaar Vs Dunki, PVR pictures CEO Kam Gianchandani opened up about alleged ‘unfair showcasing practices’ at PVRINOX. He agreed and expressed that commercial disagreements are bound to happen especially for big films releasing on the same date. Bashing the haters, he asked them to ‘put these ridiculous theories to bed.’

Taking to Twitter, Kam Gianchandani wrote, “Normally, we try to keep Producers related matters to ourself. But this is one of those times for us to share our point of view. We have come across some absurd internet posts regarding unfair showcasing practices at PVRINOX. No one has greater respect and appreciation for all the Producers releasing their films in our theatres than all of us at PVRINOX. Commercial disagreements is par for the course with big films releasing on the same date. Not the first time. It won’t be the last time. Everything will fall in place soon. Please put these ridiculous theories to bed.”

Earlier, speaking about taking the ugliest route, Hombale owner Chaluve Gowda confirmed Salaar’s withdrawal from PVR Inox & Miraj’s chains in the South. He stated that they won’t release Salaar in the South in the outlets of these national chains. They have even blacked out Salaar from certain outlets and given it fully to Dunki because they wanted the game to be fair.

