This Friday, we will witness the most-anticipated clash of the most-awaited films, Dunki and Salaar. Led by Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas, respectively, the film has been making the right kind of noise for the past few weeks. However, the buzz is growing stronger as the films are approaching their releases. Rajkumar Hirani‘s directorial will be released tomorrow, i.e., Dec 21, while Prashant Neel-helmed film will hit the big screens a day after, i.e., Dec 22. Now Maratha Mandir owner and renowned exhibitor Manoj Desai has reacted to the biggest clash.

Before the release of the film, a few media reports suggested that the makers of Prabhas starrer have pulled out the film from two theatre chains, PVR Inox and Miraj, owing to the unequal slots of films while being biased towards Dunki, especially in North. Read the whole story here.

Manoj Desai spoke at length about the clash and threw some light on the North Vs South debate. He told News 18, “Jab South ke directors yahan aana shuru hogaye hain. They started doing our Bollywood film. Toh ye South are Bollywood nahi hona chahiye. Main jaise abhi aapko bol raha hoon, interview de raha hoon, jitni Dunki aachi jaayegi utni Salaar bhi aachi jaayegi. Main dono ke liye bol raha hoon. Fir agar aap South me yeh bolo hamari Prabhas ki film (makes mocking sound). Aur Dunki kya? Tum Pathaan aur Jawaan mein bahut kamaaye. Why don’t you realize that? Why don’t you wake up Hyderabad?”

He was also asked if Dunki will earn more than Pathaan and Jawan because it is releasing on Christmas, he said, “Aisi koi baat nahi hai. Pathaan Pathaan thi, Gadar 2 Gadar 2 thi, Jawan Jawan thi.”

Later, when he was asked about Dunki makers’ demand to get 100% of shows, while Salaar makers are asking for 2 shows, he called it unfair. “Mujhe dukh iss baat ka hai ki individual theatres ko avoid mat karo. Kaafi individual theatres band ho chuke hain, aur jo bache hain, uska booking hi kholne nahi dete aap.”

In the latest interview, Hombale owner Chaluve Gowda, reacted to the same and confirmed its withdrawal from PVR Inox & Miraj’s chains in South also.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the Manoj Desai’s comments? Do let us know.

