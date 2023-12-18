After giving two blockbuster films in 2023, Shah Rukh Khan is now gearing up for the release of his 3rd film, Dunki. Co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu, the film marks the superstar’s first collaboration with ace director Rajkumar Hirani. After teasing fans with multiple drops from the film, it created a huge buzz, making everyone anticipate with bated breath. While the film is making the right kind of noise with its advance booking, a promotional invite of the film has been doing rounds of social media.

From the past few days, a letter about SRK, Taapsee, and Vicky promoting the film in Jaipur has been heavily going viral on the web. But not many knew that it was a fake invite until Red Chillies called it out. Yes, you heard that right! The invite was written on Red Chillies fake letterhead along with a fake signature of its CEO.

Red Chillies Entertainment’s official Twitter account shared the viral letter directed to the Film and Entertainment on their micro-blogging website. They captioned it, “A fake promotion invite from the Red Chillies Entertainment is being circulated for the film Dunki in Jaipur at GT Mall on 23rd December 2023. Please note that this is absolutely untrue, and neither Red Chillies, the cast, nor anyone associated with the film supports this. We request everyone to refrain from participating in it. In case of any event, we will share an official announcement.”

In the fake letter, it is mentioned that Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Taapsee Pannu will promote the film at GT Mall, Jaipur. It further mentions the time span of the promotional activity, which will be secured by police right from arrival to departure.

A fake promotion invite from the Red Chillies Entertainment is being circulated for the film Dunki in Jaipur at GT Mall on 23rd December 2023. Please note that this is absolutely untrue and neither Red Chillies nor the cast nor anyone associated with the film is supporting this.… pic.twitter.com/4RiBC77kVW — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) December 15, 2023

Commenting on the post, a user wrote, “It is definitely fake because in the note they said it is a blockbuster movie,” while another said, “Event to hone wala tha shayad… But kisi reason se cancel ho gya isliye RC wale fake bol rahe.”

Another wrote, “Please bade aur badiya poster nikalo dunki ke woh group poster main toh dhang se chehra bhi nahi dikh raha sote mat raho.”

“Such a shame. These things should not be tolerated or encouraged or entertained who so ever from jaipur did dis.. DISAPPOINTED #Dunki. That’s d reason Shah Rukh did not replied to any Jaipur club yesterday. Bahut galat h ye sab. RCE should file a case against those culprits!” read another comment.

Dunki is slated to hit the big screens on this Friday, i.e., December 21, marking a box-office clash with Prabhas’ Salaar.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Dunki Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (3 Days To Go): Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Moving In The Right Direction, To Hit The 5 Crore Milestone Soon!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News