The second trailer for ‘Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire’ is finally here! Starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Hassan, and others in key roles, the upcoming film has been directed by Prashanth Neel, who is credited with helming the blockbuster KGF franchise. With just a few days left for the film’s big release, the new trailer has added to fans’ anticipation, who are already eagerly waiting to witness Prabhas’s magic on-screen.

The upcoming film revolves around two childhood best friends, played by Prabhas and Prithviraj, who reunite to take down each other’s enemies. The new trailer gives an insight into the world of ‘Salaar,’ where actions speak louder than words. Named ‘The Final Punch,’ the trailer promises an action-packed ride with a dash of drama.

The story is set in a fictional town, Khansaar, run by Sultan, played by Prithviraj. He finds his companion in Prabhas’s Salaar, a mechanic who is always at his service. They stick together better than birds of a feather, but by the end of the trailer, we see the tables turning.

Since Salaar 2 is already in the pipeline, the new trailer has fans already projecting some theories for the upcoming part, including a potential Prabhas vs. Prithviraj showdown. A few netizens on Reddit also highlighted that the new trailer looks better than the last one and has all the elements that make for a commercial potboiler entertainer, increasing fan frenzy just ahead of the release.

“Salaar 2: Prabhas vs. Prithviraj??” one person asked, while another mentioned, “It’s way better than the actual trailer.”

“I think the amount of footage they show + how fast Neel goes with several shots, I think their rivalry will either boon in the beginning, going on flashback route to show their love for both the warriors as Deva is in hiding, idk. Or something else. But there will be a lot of visual splendor that I can see from here. Some shots are extremely slick, like the duo posing (2:09),” a third user added.

A fourth Redditor added, “Looks big. looks monumental. Those people who want Prabhas to apologize for his stardom and his intensely loyal fanbase keep shaming his body or whatever. He’s taking it head-on, and he will not lose.”

Another netizen added, “That end confirms its Ugramm remake.”

Salaar will be released in theaters on December 22. The film will have a box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, which is releasing on December 21.

