Actors have often been subjected to scrutiny and criticism for their brand endorsement choices. They were called out for endorsing fairness creams and soft drinks to Pan Masala and liquor. However, after the awakening about certain things in the industry, many actors began rejecting the offers despite receiving lucrative offers. Well, the latest actor to do the same is Icon star Allu Arjun. In the latest report, he has turned down the offer for Pushpa 2.

Reportedly, the liquor and pan masala brands wanted to show their names and logos in Pushpa 2 every time he drank or chewed in the film. However, he declined the offer, saying he wasn’t comfortable promoting such brands. The media reports also suggest that they offered a huge sum of a whopping 10 crore. Yes, that’s true!

As Allu Arjun has been making headlines for rejecting the multi-crore Pan Masala and Liquor ad, we bring you the list of actors who have declined the lucrative offers in the past and the names include ‘KGF’ Fame Yash, Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Abhishek Bachchan, Sunny Leone and others.

According to various media reports, KGF fame Yash, who enjoys a massive fan following, was offered a whopping sum of Rs 20 crore for a pan masala deal. However, he quickly rejected it and said that he would never endorse things that are unhealthy and hazardous. Likewise, Kartik Aaryan decided to say no to the lucrative ad that offered him Rs 9 crore.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was lauded for his decision when he terminated his contract with the pan masala brand he had agreed to endorse. After realizing it was a surrogate advertising campaign, he parted ways and even returned the promotion fees. Likewise, Akshay Kumar withdrew himself from the brand after receiving massive flak and later said that he won’t promote anything wrong just for money.

Others like Emraan Hashami, Abhishek Bachchan, Sunny Leone, and John Abraham are also among the actors who restricted themselves from promoting tobacco, pan masala, and liquor brands, proving their loyalty towards their fans.

Reportedly, Jr Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi were offered Rs 10 crore and Rs 4 crore, respectively, to endorse an alcohol brand.

Well, this was the list of actors who decided to stay away from such brands in order to leave a good impression on youths’ hearts and minds.

