From the past some time, rumors about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s shaky marriage have been making headlines. Media reports are abuzz that all is not well between the Jr. Bachchan couple, and they are likely to part ways and file for divorce. While the duo confirms none of the reports, more fuel was recently added to the fire when the Dhoom actor was spotted without his wedding ring. Yes, you heard that right!

Known for their endearing chemistry, Aish and Abhishek have been termed as the power couple of Bollywood. After tying the knot in 2007, they welcomed their first baby girl, Aaradhya in 2011. However, after 16 years, their marriage is being scrutinized by netizens owing to their fewer appearances together and their absence from each other’s social media posts.

Now what has added fuel to the fire was Abhishek Bachchan’s latest spotting at an event where he was seen without his wedding ring. A few eagle-eyed fans recently took to Reddit to share a few snapshots of the actor’s presence at different events. Sharing the photos, the user wrote, “Abhishek isn’t wearing his wedding ring anymore in his recent appearances, up until now he has always worn it.”

Soon after the post went viral, netizens shared their views on the same. A section wondered if Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have actually decided to part ways, while others wondered if there are other reasons for him to not wearing his wedding ring. A user joked, “Or maybe his fingers got fat…” while another said, “He is following kjo in that case.”

A third one wrote, “I think it’s due to ABsr and aish’s brand value… Marrying aish definitely increased Abjr’s brand value…. For the last few years he was relevant because of that”

The fourth one said, “This is a paid PR going on in the sub. Abhishek is playing a divorcee in the next movie, hence.”

“It would tarnish their image and family too much. I feel like the average person can deal with it. But not sure about the Bachchans,” read another comment.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on these rumors? Do let us know.

