Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal has been the talk of the town ever since it hit the big screens on December 1. Despite marking a clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur, Ranbir Kapoor’s film is enjoying the stupendous collection at the box office. Within just three days, the film crossed 200 crore mark and has earned 201.76 crore on its first weekend. While the film is making monstrous collection at the box office, an old video of Kangana Ranaut slamming the dark cinema is doing the rounds on social media.

Amid all the buzz around the film, it is also being called out for showing a dark and misogynistic character portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor. Well, this isn’t the first time, Vanga was earlier put in the same situation after the release of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh.

In the video, Kangana Ranaut gives her two cents on dark cinema asking filmmakers to also show its consequences. “How it affects the girl and her future and how it affects the boy as well. So, there cannot be a happy ending. Such boys start ragging others when they grow up. They not only harass girls but everyone. Even their parents. They are antisocial people who are problematic for everyone,” said Kangana.

“They feel that such characters in movies justify their behaviour. They’ll wear the same shirt as the character and convince themselves that they are right because films are being made about them. They think the heroes are inspired by them,” added the actress.

Soon after the video went viral, netizens hailed Kangana Ranaut for her statement. Commenting on the same a user wrote, “Laut aao 2010s Kangana” while another said, “Seriously, she was so good at that time.”

A third netizen commented, “Cinema is definitely an impressionable medium especially in a nation like ours obsessed with Bollywood. I said this and was told to go watch pogo in the Manoj Bajpayee thread.”

Fourth one wrote, “Damn … her command on the language is solid. No where does it sound forced or unnatural.”

Earlier, Aamir Khan’s old video of him talking about dark cinema and misogynistic characters among many other things had resurfaced and it was shared widely.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut’s video? Do let us know.

