Kangana Ranaut is known to wear her heart on her sleeves. The actress, who never shies away from raising her voice, often lands in controversy for her statements against her colleagues, camps, and gangs in the industry. While she makes sure to maintain enmity with her enemies in the industry, she also proves her friendship with the people she's friends with, like Salman Khan, Anurag Kashyap and others.

In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when the Queen actress defended the box office failure of Bombay Velvet and called out industry people for getting personal when a film doesn’t do well. Here’s what she had discussed with Irrfan Khan. Scroll down.

Recently, a Reddit user shared an old clip of Kangana Ranaut and late actor Irrfan Khan discussing the debacles of Bollywood films at the box office. Speaking about the same, the actress cited Bombay Velvet as an example and stated that after it flopped at the box office, everyone became so venomous and so evil, so much so that it made people feel to leave the place. She further said that critics and people get so personal.

She told Irrfan Khan, “I can say one thing. His intention was to make a sincere film for you all. It doesn’t always happen. Sabhi chuk jaate hai, hum bhi chuk jayenge kabhi (Everyone misses the mark, we will also miss the mark at some point). But I want to know what is so frustrating that everyone is just out to kill one person. This is one thing I would like to change about our industry – they get too personal with comments, gossip and reviews.”

Well, after coming across her old interview, netizens are in disbelief to see Kangana Ranaut siding with a Bollywood film. A user wrote, “Yeh KANGANA HAIN?!!! Now i am sure abhi jo kangana hain is her duplicate…” while another said, “She is absolutely right. You can see it right now in cricket. I choose to think that Kangana….a part of her is still like this. Also I wish they kept Irrfan’s part.”

A third user wrote, “What this industry have done to her, that she become so toxic, vile.” Fourth one wrote, “When kangana had taken a break from smoking up.” Check it below:

Coming back, how many of you agree with Kangana Ranaut’s statement about the industry? Do let us know.

