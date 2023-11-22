After teasing fans with Drop 1 and multiple posters, the makers have finally released the first song from Dunki. The film, which has been in the making for a long time, is inching closer to its release date, which is scheduled for the occasion of Christmas 2023. Before its release, the makers leave no stone unturned to keep the buzz around the film alive. As fans wait for updates about the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, the makers recently dropped the first song, ‘Lutt Putt Gayi.’

Co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and others, the film is helmed by the renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. The 3-minute-2-second long track opens with Taapsee holding SRK’s hand and soon grooving to the Bhangra beats. Crooned by Arijit Singh, the lyrics are penned by Swanand Kirkire – IP Singh. While Ganesh Acharya has choreographed the song, Pritam has composed its music.

Some time back, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to drop the official video song and wrote alongside, “Agar dance mein isse zyaada chhalaang lagata toh udd hi jaata. I hope ki yeh romance @taapsee aur aapke dilon mein bhi zaroor tent lagayega. @arijitsingh, your voice made me sound like love, yet again. Cheers to @ipritamofficial, @swanandkirkire, #IPSingh and @Acharya1Ganesh for the simplicity and energy of Lutt Putt Gaya.”

Soon after the song surfaced on the web, netizens shared their views about the same on social media. Giving it a big thumbs up, users called it a ‘sweet simply soothing’ song. A user wrote, “Ok sweet simple soothing, Not the dumpster fire I thought it would be. This not “chartbuster” type song but is very much narrative driven.”

While another said, “This is not one of those songs which are made with reels and tiktoks in mind. It is catchy throughout. I was skeptical when I saw the glimpse on SRK’s insta but when I heard the full song, I totally loved it. Especially the “Pehle sota tha raaton mein, ab jaag jaag ke khwab tere dekhu” part. Choreography was also really fun.”

Another wrote, “It’s a sweet song. Pretty fun to listen to but does anyone else feel like some steps (choreography) didn’t seem to fit the song in any way?”

A while back, we reported about Dunki’s budget, which is said to be just Rs 85 crore, excluding the fees of its leading star cast – SRK, Taapsee, and Vicky Kaushal – and director Rajkumar Hirani.

