After his cameo appearance in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, Shah Rukh Khan is now gearing up for the release of his most-anticipated film, Dunki. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles. After the stupendous box office performance with his last two releases – Pathaan and Jawan – SRK is ready to shatter all the records again. Ahead of the film’s release, a lot is speculated about the film’s budget. While many thought it was made with a whopping budget, the latest media reports suggest otherwise.

For the unversed, the Hirani directorial was shot simultaneously with Jawan. With only a month left for its release, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the buzz around the film alive. Some time back, they released its first drop, and it was received exceptionally well by the audience. Now, here’s what is being reported about its budget.

A lot has already been said and written about Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki budget. While many thought Rajkumar Hirani’s film was made with a whopping budget, the latest media report states that it is SRK’s cheapest film in the past six years. Scroll down for details.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Dunki has been shot at just Rs 85 crore, and that’s all the money that has gone into the making of SRK starrer. Let us tell you these digits do not include its leading cast, Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Taapsee Pannu, and director Rajkumar Hirani’s fees. The film’s budget, including the print and publicity, is around Rs 120 crores, except the fees of producers SRK and Raju Hirani, who have a profit share.

Soon after a user shared the news on social media, netizens expressed their opinions on the same. Commenting on the post, a user wrote, “I love that the budget is under control. According to someone else, the budget sanctioned by SRK was 70 cr and the film went over budget by 15 crore which made it reach 85 crore. Easy to attain a blockbuster verdict with even 250-300 crore (ik the verdict depends on distributor price but with controlled budgets films usually get sold in a price around the budgets)”

While another said, “Hirani films have usually very controlled budget ( no lavish overseas long schedules) RCE are in a win-win position on this one.”

“This excludes SRK’S fees since he is the producer. Also Hirani’s as I think he is a producer too. So it makes sense,” wrote a third user.

The fourth one wrote, “And some people said SRK shouldn’t do an extended cameo in the small budget (40-60 c) movie with Suhana because he is a big star. idhar bhai sahab khudki movie 70 me kar raha hai.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Dunki being made within a controlled budget? Do let us know.

