After the storm of Pathaan and Jawan, everyone is excited to see what Shah Rukh Khan has to offer with his Dunki. While the previous two films have been really special for all fans, this one has the hype of a different level as it marks the collaboration of SRK and Rajkumar Hirani. And after waiting for so long, tomorrow, we’ll be reportedly served the highly-anticipated teaser by the makers. Keep reading to know more!

The collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani has always been a dream of not just fans but also neutral movie lovers. We all know that SRK was approached for Munnabhai MBSS, but it didn’t happen. Since then, both SRK and Hirani wanted to work with each other, and finally, after years, the dream has come true.

Tomorrow, i.e., on 2nd November, Shah Rukh Khan turns 58, and the celebration is really going to be special as in 2023, the actor ended his hiatus of 4 years in a style with Pathaan. He repeated the magic with Jawan, and now, he’s going to end the year on a special note. While fans from all across the country will pay tribute to their beloved star in their own unique style, the superstar, too, has something to give as a return gift to them.

A couple of days back, it was learned that Dunki’s teaser is coming out on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. Now, even the time of the teaser’s release is out. As per the report in Hindustan Times, the highly-anticipated teaser will be unveiled at 11 a.m. tomorrow, which is definitely going to make the day more special for all SRK fans.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki is scheduled to release on 22nd December and also stars Taapsee Pannu, Dharmendra, Boman Irani, Satish Shah, and others in key roles. Vicky Kaushal will be seen in a cameo appearance.

Meanwhile, apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s collaboration, Dunki is also in the news due to a high-voltage clash with Prabhas’ Salaar. Both films carry a huge potential to score staggering numbers in the Hindi belt, making box office enthusiasts lock their eyes on the clash.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for entertainment updates!

Must Read: Rhea Chakraborty Breaks Silence On Her ‘Witch-Hunt’ Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s Passing Away & Says “If You Think I’m A B*tch, Then Maybe I’m A B*tch”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News