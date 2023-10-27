2023 has been a great year so far for the Hindi film industry, with not one or two but three films getting an all-time blockbuster tag – Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Jawan. Don’t be surprised if more than a couple of films repeat this, as some big projects are geared up for their release. Among such biggies is Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, which clashes with Prabhas’ Salaar. Both films are carrying immense hype and are ready to set the Indian box office on fire.

Indian cinema, as a whole, has shown a huge growth in the past few years. The industry has witnessed tremendous growth, not just in quality but even from the business perspective. For big films, the mark of 100 or 150 crores is no longer a finishing line as some recent hits have raised the bar too high. Be it RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Pathaan, or Jawan, the box office standard has been raised to a new height.

For all Indian films, the Hindi market plays an important role in taking the collection to the next level. The upcoming Dunki vs Salaar clash is going to unleash the beast in the Hindi market as it will give us some unheard numbers. While the clash is in the negative limelight due to fan wars, it could be a blessing in disguise as we’ll be able to witness the real box office potential in the Hindi heartland.

Prabhas is undoubtedly a huge star in India, and despite giving back-to-back duds, his Salaar is being touted to be a record-breaker. As the film marks the collaboration between Prabhas and KGF director Prashanth Neel, there’s huge excitement around the film. Also, there are rumors about the film being linked to KGF, as Neel is reportedly churning out his own universe. So, one could just imagine the hype when this biggie gets close to its release.

On the other side, there’s Shah Rukh Khan, who’s currently ruling the box office with back-to-back two epic blockbusters. This success gives an edge to Dunki, and the collaboration of Khan with Rajkumar Hirani has taken the film to a different level of buzz.

In short, both Dunki and Salaar carry an immense ground-level buzz, and there is no doubt that both films will roar in the Hindi heartland. So, with things going in favor, will both biggies bring in cumulative day 1 of 100 crores in Hindi? Let’s discuss it below.

Keeping aside the buzz of Dunki and Salaar in the Hindi market, statistics hint that getting 100 crores opening in Hindi alone is a bit difficult thing. As per several reports, there are close to 9000 screens in India, and out of it, almost 50% of screens are in the Southern states – Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala. This hugely impacts the optimum potential of the Hindi market.

Even with blockbuster pricing and special shows, the cumulative opening day of Dunki and Salaar might not hit the 100 crore net mark in Hindi alone. No doubt, Salaar will rock the Southern states, but there, it’ll be playing in Southern languages. Speaking of Dunki, it is expected to do good in the South with its original Hindi version, but the numbers will have limitations.

What do you think? Will Dunki and Salaar rake in 100 crores on day 1 in Hindi?

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

