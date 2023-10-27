Kangana Ranaut has come up with her latest film, Tejas, which is now out in theatres nationwide. After back-to-back disasters and the recent debacle of Chandramukhi 2, the actress will be looking to bounce back at the Indian box office. Sadly, for her latest release, the buzz is extremely low, but things might change by the end of the day if positive word-of-mouth comes into play.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, things were good for Kangana Ranaut as her films were managing at least some respectable numbers at the box office. She even had that pull among the audience and was an intriguing factor. But things drastically changed after the pandemic as the actress is struggling even to hit the 1 crore mark on the opening day.

Released in 2020, Panga was a small film in terms of scale and had just about decent pre-release buzz, but still, it raked in 2.70 crores on day 1. This validates that Kangana Ranaut was a crowd-pulling factor to an extent. But if you take a look at her post-COVID releases, the numbers are highly embarrassing.

Unfortunately, Tejas carries an extremely low buzz and has fared much lower than a disaster film like Ganapath in pre-sales for the opening day. So, it is ensured that the film is going to open with low numbers, but if the content turns out to be good, a boost in over-the-counter ticket sales could be seen, thus giving a much-needed push by the end of the day.

For Tejas, the first aim would be to hit the 1 crore mark today as it will break the jinx of getting stuck below 1 crore openings for Kangana Ranaut. In the post-COVID era, the highest opening (Hindi) for Kangana‘s film is 0.65 crore.

Take a look at the opening day of Kangana Ranaut’s films in the post-pandemic era (Hindi):

Thalaivii – 0.25 crores

Dhaakad – 0.65 crores

Chandramukhi 2 – 0.18 crores

Let’s see if the film manages to earn a respectable number on its opening day.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is on a promotional spree for Tejas. Yesterday, she visited Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, to seek the blessings of Lord Rama. Moreover, her visit to Ram Mandir holds great significance as the famous divine temple plays a very important role in the film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

