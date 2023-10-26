Chandramukhi 2 had high expectations pinned on it, but sadly, it turned out to be a losing affair at the worldwide box office. Starring Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut in key roles, the film took a decent start but went downhill right from the next day. As a result, the total collection has been quite embarrassing, to say the least. Keep reading to know more!

The horror flick is a sequel to Kollywood blockbuster Chandramukhi. Released in 2005, it featured Rajinikanth, Jyothika, and others. It was a huge box office success back then and turned into a classic cult over the years, with its immense popularity on the small screen. With such a legacy in the kitty, expectations were really high, but the film failed to live up to it.

Chandramukhi 2 opened to decent numbers of 8.50 crores at the Indian box office but couldn’t sustain the momentum due to poor reviews. Critics, as well as the audience, gave thumbs down to this biggie, and as a result, it turned out to be a flop. Released on 28th September, the film ended its lifetime journey at a little 40 crores mark.

As per trade reports, Chandramukhi 2 ended its run at 40.33 crores net at the Indian box office. In gross, it equals 47.58 crores, which is really disheartening. In the overseas market, the film has earned around 9 crores gross, taking the total to 56.58 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

On the whole, this Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut starrer was a sad affair at ticket windows, with the Hindi dubbed version being a no-show with collections of below 1 crore coming in. It is now available on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Tejas, which releases on 27 October. Ahead of its release, Kangana visited Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to seek the blessings of Lord Rama. She is currently on a major promotional spree for Tejas and is leaving no chance to make it grand. She visited Ram Mandir for the Darshan of Ram Janmabhoomi. Moreover, her visit to Ram Mandir holds great significance as the famous divine temple plays a very important role in the film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Five Nights At Freddy’s Box Office Expectation (North America): Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour & Killers Of The Flower Moon To Get Scared This Weekend By A Huge Margin!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News