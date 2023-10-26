Leo has turned out to be another blessing for Indian cinema. Within its first week, it has managed to come closer to the 500 crore club at the worldwide box office. Not only has Thalapathy Vijay done it like a cakewalk, but it’s been smashing records in the UK, leaving behind biggies like Gadar 2, Jailer, Varisu, and three others in 2023. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis!

Leo is the third film in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe after Karthi’s Kaithi and Kamal Haasan’s Vikram. It has been enjoying a glorious run as it has already emerged as the highest-grossing movie in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s universe. It has previously beaten several records, including leaving behind 2023’s highest-grossing movies, Jawan and Pathaan, in terms of pre-booking sales.

As per a tweet by trade analyst Nishit Shaw, Leo, with collections of £1.36 million, is now the 4th highest-grossing Indian film in the UK in 2023. The top spot is conquered by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, with earnings of £4.38 million, followed by Jawan, which raked in £3.08 million. Third on the list is Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which garnered £2.37 million.

Leo has left behind as many as six films with its humungous collections within the first six days. Jailer (£1.33 million), Ponniyin Selvan 2 (£972K), Varisu (£870K), 2018 (£750K), Gadar 2 (£695K) and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (£552K) are respectively the other 6 in the top 10 list of Indian highest grossers of 2023 in the UK.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film made the most of the Dussehra festivities in India. It brought the same earnings as its opening day (3 crores) and surged its Hindi collections to 16.35 crores net.

Its worldwide collections within six days stand at 466.55 crores gross (6 days), out of which 304.55 crores gross are from India and the remaining 162 crores gross from the overseas market.

Leo stars Thalapathy Vijay in the leading role. Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, George Maryan, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, and Mathew Thomas are also seen in pivotal roles.

The action-thriller was released on 19th October in theatres worldwide including IMAX. Leo is available in currently playing in four languages – Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

