The duo of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj is doing wonders at the box office. After a smashing start, Leo maintained momentum over the following days and raked in a blockbuster total in the first 6 days. Coming out of the festivities, the film had its real test today, i.e., on day 7, and it has come out as a real winner. Keep reading to know more!

The actioner marked the collaboration of Vijay and Lokesh after the success of Master. Apart from the reunion, the excitement attached to LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) and the stardom of Vijay played an important role in fetching terrific pre-sales. After a historic start, the film worked on its merit and made a smashing entry in the 400 crore club (gross) at the worldwide box office in just 5 days.

Globally, Leo has already attained an all-time blockbuster status, and in India, too, it is enjoying a historic run for a Tamil film. In the first 6 days, the film crossed the 250 crore net mark at the Indian box office. It enjoyed the benefit of the Dussehra holiday yesterday, and today, all eyes were set on how this Thalapathy Vijay starrer holds.

Coming from 33.06 crores on Dussehra, Leo showed a stronghold today. As per early trends flowing in, the film has closed its day 7 in the range of 15-17 crores, which is a good number for a regular working day. So, after the first 7 days, the total collection is standing in the range of 273.10-275.10 crores net (all languages).

In the next couple of days, this Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will be making a smashing entry in the 300 crore net club at the Indian box office, thus becoming the third Tamil to do so after 2.0 and Jailer.

After crossing the 300 crores mark, Leo will be aiming to beat Jailer’s 345 crores and become the second highest net grosser for Kollywood.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Lokesh Kanagaraj suffered injuries on his leg while taking part in a promo event of Leo in Palakkad. He arrived at the movie hall, and by then, a massive crowd of well-wishers had already gathered to have a glimpse of the director.

He was in the state for the promotion of the film at Palakkad, Thrissur, and Kochi and had planned to return later in the day. But his plans went awry after the fans turned delirious and made a mad rush to come close to the director to take selfies, which created a stampede.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

