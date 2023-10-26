It’s a new weekend, and a new release is ready to arrive in North American theatres. Yes, we’re talking about Five Nights at Freddy’s, which is geared up to scare with its horror content. Made on a controlled budget, the horror flick is expected to rake in surprising numbers at the box office during the opening weekend. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, it’s a video game adaptation directed by Emma Tammi. Universal Pictures is distributing it, while Blumhouse Productions is one of the production houses that has backed the film financially. Ahead of Halloween (31st October), this horror flick is all set to scare other releases present in theatres and pull off some impressive numbers.

As per Variety’s report, Five Nights at Freddy’s is projected to open with at least $50 million at the North American box office during the opening weekend. As per trade analysts, the weekend number might even go higher. What’s more interesting is that apart from theatres, the film is releasing simultaneously on Peacock. So, despite the hybrid release model, the projection that is coming in is quite surprising.

If Five Nights at Freddy’s opens on the lines of what is expected to do, it’ll be the top opener among all horror films of 2023. As of now, Scream 6 holds the top spot in the horror genre with a $44.4 million weekend debut. The Nun 2 with $32 million, M3GAN with $30 million, and The Exorcist: Believer with $26.4 million are in 2nd, 3rd, and 4th positions, respectively.

With its $50 million or more expected weekend score, Five Nights at Freddy’s will also beat Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’s dominance over weekends. Eras Tour is expected to bring in $13 to $15 million this weekend. Leonardo DiCaprio‘s Killers Of The Flower Moon is projected to earn $11 to $13 million this weekend.

So, it’s going to be a scary dominance at the North American box office this weekend!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Angelina Jolie’s Top 10 Highest Grossing Films: From Maleficent Topping The Charts To Tourist Co-Starring Johnny Depp Making Its Place, Take A Look At The Actress’ Best Of All-Time At The Worldwide Box Office!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News