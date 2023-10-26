With Fukrey 3, the Fukrey franchise has emerged as one of India’s most successful series of films. Starring Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha, the film performed really well at the Indian box office and just fell short of 100 crores. Nonetheless, it’s a clean Hit, and below is all you need to know!

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is a sequel to the 2017 release, Fukrey Returns. The franchise started with Fukrey, which was released in 2013. The first installment turned out to be a surprise hit after a slow start back in 2013, and later, it enjoyed popularity on the small screen. The next part was a much bigger hit with the audience, and now, the third one has surpassed all in terms of collections.

As per the last update, Fukrey 3 earned 93.32 crores net at the Indian box office. As of now, the film would have definitely added some numbers, but unfortunately, the lifetime collection will wrap up below the 100 crore mark. But there’s nothing to be sad about as the verdict is already out, and this comedy threequel is a clean Hit.

Fukrey films are known for making impressive returns against their controlled budgets. This time, even though the budget was increased a bit, the film still managed to become a box office Hit.

It is learned that Fukrey 3 carries a cost of 45 crores. Removing this cost from the total collection at the Indian box office (93.32 crores), the film has earned an ROI (return on investment) of 48.32 crores. Applying the formula of (ROI/Budget * 100), the Fukrey threequel stands at 107.37% returns, and as per Koimoi’s parameters, a film with returns of 100% or more is a Hit.

At the worldwide box office, the film has gone past the mark of 100 crores gross. Considering a net collection of 93.32 crores, the Indian gross stands at 110.11 crores. Overseas, the Fukrey threequel has made around 15 crores gross, taking the global total to 125.11 crores gross.

With such a success against a moderate cost of production, the makers would be aiming to bring the fourth installment. Let’s hope it happens very soon.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office updates & stories!

Must Read: Box Office Flashback: ‘Mother India’ Nargis Was The First Female Superstar To Deliver An All Time Blockbuster In 1957 With A Lifetime Collection Of Almost 2000 Crores (Inflation Adjusted)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News