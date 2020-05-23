Fukrey 3 Director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba REVEALS That The Film May Have COVID-19 As The Backdrop

Apart from Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s wedding, one more thing that is awaited and includes the two is Fukrey 3. Today, the makers have confirmed the possibility of the third part, revealing that the film will have a premise of the COVID-19 world. Below is what the director of the franchise has to say.

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who directed the first two parts, informed that they are working on the third installment of the franchise. He added that he plans to pitch the film’s story around the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. To be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, this one too will have a social message like the earlier parts.

While talking about Fukrey 3 to PTI, Mrigdeep said, “This part too will have a strong message that people will take away and it will be delivered in a humorous way. The original story doesn’t mention it (about Covid-19). But we have been contemplating. We have discussed it. We need to be careful how we show it (Covid-19 situation) it shouldn’t seem forceful.”

He even said that if they don’t manage to crack an idea for Fukrey 3, he is keen on making a separate film with COVID-19 as the backdrop. “We are toying with the idea to do (something) on Covid-19 or the current situation in a humorous way. We will definitely do something about it. We will make something. We need to crack the right idea.”

Mrighdeep, further said that they had already begun the work on Fukrey 3 before the lockdown was imposed and are now working via phone. According to him, 80 per cent of the work on the story is done and they are working on the screenplay now. They will start production for Fukrey 3 once the pandemic subsides. Earlier they were aiming to go on floors in October or November but nothing can be guaranteed now.

The Fukrey franchise stars Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha as constants.

