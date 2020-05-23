Gulabo Sitabo Trailer Review: Shoojit Sircar Hits A Jackpot By Pitching Amitabh Bachchan & Ayushmann Khurrana Opposite Each Other

Gulabo Sitabo Trailer Review: Last time Shoojit Sircar did comedy films with Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan individually they turned out to be huge hits. The films Vicky Donor (Ayushmann’s debut) and Piku (starring Big B and Deepika Padukone) were admired by critics as well as the audience. Now with his latest comedy film Gulabo Sitabo, Shoojit brings Ayushmann and Bachchan together and we can’t be more excited. Though the film was touted to be a theatrical release, it will directly release on Amazon Prime Video now due to ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic.

The much-awaited trailer of Gulabo Sitabo hit the digital world yesterday and Oh Man! we can’t wait for the film now.

From the trailer, the film looks like a hilariously cute story of a tenant played by Ayushmann Khurrana, and the owner of the old worn out haveli played by Amitabh Bachchan. The characters of Ayushmann and Big B keep on fighting with each other due to the conditions they are living in. Loved the way Shoojit along with writer Juhi Chaturvedi, has brought out lovely humour in the smallest of the moments.

The dialogues are realistic yet funny and the banters shared by both lead stars will bring a big smile on your face.

Interestingly, Ayushmann is one of the most talented stars in the younger lot of Bollywood and Amitabh is the senior most actor in Bollywood (currently active) who is still on top of his game. For the same reason, to see their Tom & Jerry like chemistry in Gulabo Sitabo will be a treat to watch.

The film also has talented stars like Vijay Raaz & Brijesh Kala which makes it even more exciting

