Kartik Aaryan shared a photograph of himself with the afterthought that he wouldn’t delete it later.

In the Instagram picture, Kartik flashes a cute smile and glowing skin.

“Felt cute won’t delete later,” he captioned it.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ace couturier Manish Malhotra commented: “Looking very good. All glowing.”

Kartik replied: “Low pollution ka glow!”

Replying to Shanoo Sharma’s emojis, Kartik asked: “Madam industry kabh khulegi? (When will the industry open?).”

Kartik Aaryan meanwhile has been making most of his quarantine. The actor apart from posting his dapper pictures, is also using Instagram for his new chat show Koki Puchega. So far, he has interviewed people from various fields including doctors, fitness experts and so on.

Kartik Aaryan also made headlines recently for shaving off his beard that he had grown over the course of the lockdown.

Kartik was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s “Love Aaj Kal” alongside Sara Ali Khan. He currently has two films in his kitty — “Dostana 2” and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2“.

Both his projects are midway filming. They came to a standstill after the pandemic hit the country. Dostana 2 is being directed by Collin D’Cunha and stars Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani alongside Kartik. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 directed by Anees Bazmee stars Kiara Advani with the actor.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!