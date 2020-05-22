Shah Rukh Khan Sends Out Prayers To People Affected By Amphan Cyclone, Says We Must Stay Strong

Bollywood superstar and West Bengal brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan has expressed concern for those affected by the super cyclone Amphan. The cyclone has caused immense devastation in the state of WB, and has also affected parts of Odisha.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter handle to send out prayers for those affected. The actor’s tweet read, “My prayers, thoughts and love to those affected by the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan in Bengal and Odisha. The news has left me feeling hollow. Each and everyone of them is my own. Like my family. We must stay strong through these testing times until we can smile together again.”

Other Bollywood celebrities have also expressed their concern for the residents of cyclone-affected areas on social media.

Super cyclone Amphan made its landfall in West Bengal on Wednesday afternoon and caused severe damages in various parts of the state with a wind speed ranging from 155 kmph to 185 kmph, accompanied by heavy rainfall. At least 80 people have lost their lives due to the cyclone, as per sources.

Electricity is yet to resume in many areas since Wednesday when Amphan hit. Drinking water has also become a problem to residents in the affected areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kolkata on Friday morning to take a check of the damaged caused by the super cyclone Amphan. After conducting an aerial survey, the Prime Minister announced a Rs 1,000 crore relief package for the state.

