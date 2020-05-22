Esha Gupta Opens Up On Trolls Calling Her ‘Gareebon Ki Angelina Jolie’: “You Know What Annoys Me…”

Esha Gupta made a smashing debut in Bollywood with Jannat 2. While the actress has been a part of films like Raaz 3D, she faced a career lull after her first few releases. But despite not having a God-father, the actress bounced back beautifully and has several web-series and shows in the pipeline.

But when Esha Gupta made her silver screen debut, instant comparisons were drawn between her looks to that of Angelina Jolie. However, not all comparisons were made in good taste. There was a certain section of the society that began calling Gupta ‘Gareebon Ki Angelina Jolie’.

However, the actress has never let these comparisons deter her from what she wanted in life. Esha Gupta says that there was a time when she was mighty annoyed with these comparisons. Speaking to BollywoodLife, in her most recent live session, the actress revealed that even after all these years the reference is still made.

Esha Gupta said, “Yeah, I do, but, I’ll be honest, I still don’t see it (the analogy with Jolie’s visage). Well, I may have seen it a couple of times, when people do that collage with two posters. So, at that time, the pictures they actually picked up…even I was like, ‘Okay…maybe.’ Also, for me, I’ve always felt that I look like my mother. But, when people say it, and like I said, when they put the pictures together, then I’m like, ‘Yeah, maybe!'”

Prod her a little more and ask if their comparisons ever bothered her, Esha Gupta says, “She’s one of the hottest women (emphatically). You know what annoys me, well…not anymore, but what used to annoy me was when people would be nasty earlier, and would love to troll…now they’ve become less bitter. However, people would call me, ‘Oh…gareebon ki Angelina Jolie (the poor man’s Angelina Jolie).’ And, I used to say, ‘Yeah, but you’re calling yourself gareeb (poor) there.’ I’m not saying that, I did not ask to look like this, it’s my parents’ production and I look like this.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Esha Gupta will soon be seen in ZEE 5s, Rejectx Season 2.

