Anil Kapoor at the age of 63 years, is the best example of how a disciplined lifestyle can work wonders. The evergreen actor believes in eating clean, staying hydrated and sweating it out in the gym.

If not for brilliant performances, Anil Kapoor is always the topic of discussion due to his unbelievable fitness. He isn’t a big fan of heavy lifting but does it enough to be in shape, giving the other young actors run for the money. But do you know, he recently did something which will not only surprise fans but has also deeply impacted him.

Anil Kapoor has committed a crime and he confessed it through a Twitter post. Yes, getting over his clean eating, Anil fed his guilty pleasure by eating cakes. He recently celebrated his 36th marriage anniversary along with the wife Sunita Kapoor. Though it was fun, he later felt disgraced and decided to burn those calories.

Anil Kapoor took to Twitter and shared a short clip. In the video, he is seen doing cycling in the home gym. His hilarious caption reads, “I enjoyed committing the crime – eating all the anniversary cakes …now I must do the time and burn off those calories!”

Take a look:

I enjoyed committing the crime – eating all the anniversary cakes …

now I must do the time and burn off those calories! pic.twitter.com/5YsCP8bnnp — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 21, 2020

Well, evergreen Anil Kapoor resonates with many of us. We too some times gulp up our favourite dishes, only to feel guilty later.

