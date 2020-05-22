Boney Kapoor’s Two More Househelps Test Positive For Coronavirus

It was only last week that one of the staff members of producer Boney Kapoor’s residence tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Now, days later, it is being reported that two more people from the staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

The first staff member, named Charan Shahu tested positive for Coronavirus at the Lokhandwala residence of Boney Kapoor. Following his reports, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor were all checked and thankfully tested negative for COVID-19.

Boney Kapoor’s spokesperson has been quoted by Indian Express saying, “On Tuesday, one house help had tested positive at Boney Kapoor ji’s house, hence all other staff members and family members were tested. All of them were asymptomatic, but two staff members have tested positive and all others have tested negative. Boney ji, Janhvi and Khushi have tested negative. The positive staff members are under quarantine and Boney ji, Janhvi and Khushi have also continued following precautionary home quarantine.”

The spokesperson further said, “All of them are asymptomatic, even the ones who tested positive are asymptomatic. Boney Kapoor ji, Janhvi and Khushi are doing well. Boney ji is making sure that his staff members are safe and get all the treatment required.”

Janhvi Kapoor had taken to her official social media handle to confirm the news and urged people to not spread rumours. Her post read that she and her family were all fine and were following precautionary home quarantine.

This news is indeed shocking and we hope health and safety for Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and the rest of the staff in the Kapoor residence.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!