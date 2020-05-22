Amid Lockdown, Mini Mathur Has Plans To Do THIS Wearing Her Favourite Yellow Saree

With the world hitting the pause button and with no place to go amid lockdown, actress Mini Mathur is missing wearing her sarees. So she has planned to wear one today and clean her bathrooms!

Mini Mathur took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself in a polka dotted saree paired with a jacket.

“How I love & miss wearing my sarees! The unapologetic wild colours, the bold, almost shameless combinations I own just somehow make my world happier and unafraid. It’s a crime to put my @raw_mango sarees in lockdown too,” she wrote alongside the image.

Mini Mathur seems fed up dressing in casual wear.

“I’m done with cream shorts and grey tees….”

She hilariously says she would wear a saree and clean her bathrooms!

“Today I’ll wear a yellow saree and clean the bathrooms with harpic. PS: This is a pixelated throwback pic I love from a magazine feature I did styled by the amazing @manekaharisinghani in @ilovepero.”

