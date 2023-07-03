The Kapil Sharma Show is nearing its end. The show, which is currently on the last leg recently saw yesteryear’s actresses Maushmi Chatterjee and Reena Roy leaving everyone in splits. Now the upcoming episode is already in the news owing to some hilarious reasons. While the guests will be seen having a gala time, Kapil Sharma will leave Judge Archana Puran Singh shocked as he announces the return of former judge Navjot Singh Sidhu.

In the forthcoming episode, the host will be seen welcoming actors and TV hosts, including Renuka Shahane, Mini Mathur, Parizad Kolah and Richa Annirudh among others. Sidhu was associated with the comedy show for a long time. However, he left the chair to pursue politics full-time.

Recently, the official social media page of the channel drop The Kapil Sharma Show’s upcoming episode’s promo and it’s been making headlines for all the hilarious reasons. According to a report in Indian express, the upcoming promo opens with Kapil saying that Parizad Kolah is going to make an announcement of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s return and she will only enter the show one Parizad make an announcement.

However, looking visibly shocked, Archana Puran Singh looks at Pirzad and gestures ‘no’ with her hands. The actress further looks at the door in distress.

For the unversed Parizad Kolah has hosted The Great Indian Laughter Challenge which was judged by Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Earlier speaking about jokes about Navjot Singh Sidhu being cracked upon her, Archana Puran Singh had told Times Of India, “This is a joke that’s cracked on me for many years now. I don’t care and I don’t take it seriously at all. And if Sidhu would seriously re-enter the show in my place, I will have many other things to do, which I have refused in the past few months.”

Well, after hearing this, we already can’t wait for the The Kapil Sharma Show to air. Meanwhile, the show is likely to go off air by July end.

