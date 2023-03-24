Former Indian Cricket sensation, politician and public figure, Navjot Singh Sidhu is going through a tough phase in his life. Sidhu has been sentenced to one year of imprisonment in a 1988 road rage case and is currently in jail. It is quite painful for his family members, especially his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu. She has been diagnosed with stage two invasive cancer and she shared the heartbreaking news on social media including a heartwarming note addressed to her husband.

Sidhu has been a prominent face on television as he featured on comedian Kapil Sharma‘s shows. He is known to laugh his heart out and share beautiful ‘shayaris’ on the shows which are engraved in people’s minds. On the other hand, his wife is also an Indian politician and a former member of the Indian Legislative Assembly.

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu took to her Twitter account to share the disheartening news of her ailment. She wrote, “He is in the prison for a crime he has not committed. Forgive all those involved. Waiting for you each day outside probably suffering more than you. As usual, trying to take your pain away, asked for sharing it. Happened to see a small growth, knew it was bad.”

Sidhu‘s wife in the following thread continued, “Waited for You, seeing you were denied justice again and again. Truth is so powerful but it takes your tests time and again. KALYUG.Sorry can’t wait for you because it’s stage 2 invasive cancer. Going under the knife today. No one is to be blamed because it’s GODS plan:PERFECT.”

He is in the prison for a crime he has not committed.Forgive all those involved.Waiting for you each day outside probably suffering more than you. As usual trying to take your pain away,asked for sharing it. Happened to see a small growth, knew it was bad.1/2 — DR NAVJOT SIDHU (@DrDrnavjotsidhu) March 22, 2023

For the unversed, Navjot Singh Sidhu had been an active participant in politics and he was the former President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. The present President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring wishing for a speedy recovery of Sidhu’s wife Tweeted, “I’m sorry that you have to undergo surgery. Thankfully it was detected on time. Praying for your speedy recovery. Waheguru Mehar Karan”

I’m sorry that you have to undergo surgery. Thankfully it was detected on time. Praying for your speedy recovery.

Waheguru Mehar Karan https://t.co/67fLy06U1G — Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) March 22, 2023

We too pray for Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s speedy recovery. And for more news and updates stay tuned to Koimoi!

