The Odisha government on Wednesday announced an exemption from entertainment tax for the Bollywood film ‘Zwigato’, which was shot in Bhubaneswar.

After attending a special screening of the film, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved a proposal in this regard on Wednesday.

Zwigato, directed by Nandita Das, stars Kapil Sharma and Sahana Goswami in the lead roles and depicts the life of a food delivery boy and his struggle.

The Odisha government is promoting the state as a destination for film shooting through proactive policies. An official said this would promote tourism potential and provide employment opportunities for talented youth.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of Nandita Das to promote Odisha as a destination for shooting commercial movies.

