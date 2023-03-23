For some time Bigg Boss 16’s world-famous ‘mandali’ is making news for all the infamous reasons. The show, which saw rapper MC Stan emerging out as a winner, has always been the talk of the town before and after it goes on air. However, for some time, the rapper is in the news for his alleged feud with friend-turned-foe Abdu Rozik. During their stint on the reality show, Abdu and Stan shared a close bond. Well, there now seems to be a crack.

Amid all this, the rapper and reality show winner is also making headlines for getting into a physical fight with a fan at a recent concert after he got mobbed by fans. The video has surfaced on the web, and here’s how netizens react to it.

The clip, which has gone for all the controversial reasons, sees MC Stan getting into a physical altercation with one of the fans. Reportedly, the incident took place at his Nagpur concert, when he was surrounded by a sea of fans while he tried to make his way out. Soon afterwards, the Bigg Boss 16 winner was seen getting physical with one of the fans standing in between his way.

A netizen shared the clip on social media and wrote in the caption box, “Mc stan physical fight in an event. I have to say one thing he is humble guy that we know. But he is young. Stan have to calm Patience ignore negativity… #HaqSeMandali #MCStanArmy #BiggBoss16 #MCStanConcert #AbduRozik.”

Soon after the video went viral, he received massive criticism, as one wrote, “Aur banao chapri ko winner….”

while another said, “I didn’t know him I think he came to my city for his show saw d news on TV that bajrang dal cancelled mc Stan’s show den I wanted to know why and according to the news he uses so many abusive words which is not acceptable…”

“Chapri k sath sahi hua is k gane sun bacche bigad rahe hai,” read another comment. Check out the video below:

Mc stan physical fight in an event. I have to say one thing he is humble guy that we know

But he is young .

Stan have to calm Patience ignore negativity …#HaqSeMandali #MCStanArmy #BiggBoss16 #MCStanConcert #AbduRozik pic.twitter.com/2fYWUWE4qv — Om agnihotri (@Omagnihotri7) March 22, 2023

What are your thoughts on this viral video? Do let us know!

