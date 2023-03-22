As the holy month of Ramadan is set to begin in a couple of days, television and Bollywood actress Hina Khan has gone for her first Umrah. While there, the actress took to social media and shared a reel informing her fans of going to Mecca for the Islamic pilgrimage. And now netizens have shared how they feel seeing it.

In the reel, Hina is first seen dressed in all white, with only her face exposed to the camera. While it starts with her in her living room with a picture of Mecca displayed on TV, the next instance we see the actress standing in the Holy place.

Sharing a reel of herself going on the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Hina Khan captioned it, “Pehla Umrah mukammal May Allah accept our ibadat 🤲 #jazaakallah Thank you @alkhalidtours for making this journey so comfortable and easy.. #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit #reelkarofeelkaro #trendingreels #ReelsWithHK”

Check out Hina Khan’s reel here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

While social media users took to the comments section happy that Hina Khan went on her first Umrah, others took to the comments to troll her for showing off. One user wrote, “Ya allah kitna show off krne lge he ye log.umrah or hajj k naam pr 😢 allah hidayt de hum sbko.. Pr dil se ye log … Bilkul glt h.. Ibadt km hoti h cemra jiyada chalta h”

Another added, “Macca madina ..Log ibadat krne nhi jaate hi ..wo apne followers aur likes ko badhane jaate hi influencers 😢kadwa hi pr sach hi” While a third noted, “Ye dek ke laga tho tum badal gaye .but neche scroll karke deka tho posts 😢😢😢Oh god …..umra tho ki ho o noor nhi hai ap me . requesting u to leave this shorts dress 😢”

A fourth – trolling Hina Khan for posting the reel, noted, “It would be much better if you concentrate on prayers rather than making reels or tiktoks!! Allah pak is most superior and Has power over everything subhan Allah and He has no need of our prayers but we do it as an obligation and love for Allah SWT to please Him so one must not show it to the world!!

One more wrote, “Umrah tho kar rahi ho par ab murti ko chumna ya uski Puja karna band kar Dena aur ye reels banane ki kya jarurat thi hidayat de aapko allah”

What do you think of Hina Khan sharing this reel? Let us know in the comments.

