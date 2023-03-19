Actress Shilpa Shinde is a popular name in the television industry, however, she has her own fair share of controversies. From her sudden exit from the popular show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par hai to her ugly war of words with Hina Khan, the actress has several times made headlines for all wrong reasons. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when she had shared a p*rn link on the internet & Hina was quick to bash her.

Hina and Shilpa never shared cordial equations with each other. Both the actress had participated in Bigg Boss season 11, and their catfight remained one of the major highlights of the controversial reality show, however, their spat continued even after coming out of the show. Once Shilpa shared a link to an adult video on social media to prove her innocence after she was dragged in an MMS controversy. Post that, she was criticised by many & Hina was the first one to bash her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Television actress Shilpa Shinde who went on to win the reality show Bigg Boss 11 was once dragged into an MMS controversy while she was inside the house, where an adult video was doing the rounds on the internet. As soon as the actress came out of the house, she addressed the controversy and in doing so, she went to share a p*rn link on Twitter. As per a report in TellyChakkar, the actress took to twitter and wrote, “Jinhe koi kaam dhanda nahi vo log ki zindagi is tarah se barbad karne ki koshish karte hai.” And clarified that she was not there in the video and wrote, “yeh who original ladki hai jo Shilpa Shinde ka MMS leak hua hai aisa bol rahe hai.”

Soon after her Tweet went viral, it left the internet divided. Many praised her, but there was a set of people who criticised her for doing so. Other than netizens, actress Hina Khan and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal too had bashed the actress. The actress took to twitter and wrote, “Sad..anyone’s fans or regular trolls may get away by saying anything on SM, but as a public figure we get a power to be able to reach to millions with just one tweet and at least we should be very careful n responsible. Especially in these times, real life is not a reality show !”

Sad..anyone’s fans or regular trolls may get away by saying anything on SM but as a public figure we get a power to be able to reach to millions with just one tweet and at least we should be very careful n responsible. Specially in these times, real life is not a reality show ! https://t.co/T4mro52L5t — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) April 21, 2018

For the unversed, as time passed that controversy died down, but it remained one of the major highlights of Shilpa Shinde’s career.

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16 Fame Shalin Bhanot Reacts To Ex-Wife Dalljiet’s Wedding & Reveals If He’s Attending It: “I Haven’t Thought About It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News