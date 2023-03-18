MC Stan has witnessed a massive surge in his fan base ever since his Bigg Boss 16 victory. He left behind strong contenders like Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot amongst others to lift the trophy. Currently busy with his ‘Hasti Ka Basti’ tour all over India, the rapper has witnessed a major roadblock as his Indore concert was hijacked by Bajrang Dal. Scroll below for more details!

Members of the Hindu Nationalist Organization took offence with MC using slangs in his songs. They feel that the rapper is polluting young minds with his allegedly vulgar words and needs to be stopped. Not only did they end up uninvited to his concert but they also slammed him in front of his fans and chanted Jai Shri Ram!

In the video going viral on Reddit, Bajrang Dal members could be seen on stage. One of them who held a mic in his hand could be heard saying, “Gaali galoch karne yah ape ana hai? Indore ki junta ko ch**tiya samajh raha hai kya? Ye sun log se mere bhai log, sabhi log Instagram Facebook pe daalna… iske gaane me jaha gaali hogi s**le ko waha jake reppad marenge.”

Take a look at the viral video as Bajrang Dal cancelled MC Stan’s show below:

Meanwhile, MC Stan has previously performed in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Pune and Mumbai. His Indore show was scheduled for yesterday.

Bigg Boss 16 saw a lot of support for MC Stan and the list included rappers like Badshah, Raftaar amongst others rooting for him. His unprecedented fame emerged victorious while the majority felt either Shiv Thakare or Priyanka Chahar Choudhary would win the show.

