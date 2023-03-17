Bhojpuri superstar Monalisa has now become a nationwide sensation. After ruling the Bhojpuri cinema like a queen, she has now captivated the Indian television audience with her powerful performances in shows like Bigg Boss 10 & Nazar. The gorgeous actress is all set to appear in Ekta Kapoor’s show Bekaboo as Yamini, and recently recalled her struggle in Bollywood industry. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas revealed that whatever projects she is getting is because of her popularity in regional cinema. The actress is eternally grateful to the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 10 that made her a pan India star. However, her journey wasn’t a bed of roses, and she faced her fair share of hardships. Talking about Bollywood, the Bhojpuri actress said she didn’t get the right opportunities.

In an interview with DNA, Bhojpuri actress Monalisa revealed that she always wanted to be an actor, and she started by exploring opportunities in Bollywood only, however, she didn’t get the opportunities that she wanted. The actress said, “I love being in front of the camera, and I always wanted to be an artist. So when I started out, I tried my luck in Bollywood, but mujhe waise mauke nhi mil rahe the.” She further revealed when things didn’t work out for her in B-town, she was offered Bhojpuri films and after that, she never looked back. Talking about the work she is getting now, she said, “Woh jo ek background mila, kahi na kahi mujhe uski wajah se yeh mauka mila hai.”

For the unversed, apart from Bhojpuri, Monalisa has also left a mark in the Tamil and Telugu industries. However, she feels that it went all unnoticed because at that time there was no social media. She said, “ yeh sab mai kar chuki par logon ne pehchana nhi. Uss waqt social media ka daur itna nhi tha. Hum photos le kar jaate the office aur woh puchte toh kya kiya aapne toh hume btana padta tha ki humne kya kiya hai. Aajkal who zamana hai ki aap social media par dekkh lo sab pta chal jaata hai, kaisi dikh rahi, dance, acting, sab kuch dikh jaata hai so yeh pluspoint hai jo hamare time par nhi tha.”

Interestingly, apart from Monalisa, Bekaboo will also star Shalin Bhanot in a lead role. It will be introduced on Colors from 18 March 2023.

