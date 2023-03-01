Aditi Rao Hydari is one of the prettiest and most talented actors in the industry. The actress is known for her body of work at movies and her sartorial fashion choices. She is currently in news owing to her alleged relationship with actor Siddharth. She has done some phenomenal work in the industry and recently, addressed the comments about her talent being utilised better by South Indian filmmakers, in comparison to their Hindi counterparts and you shouldn’t miss Naseeruddin Shah’s subtle dig at Bollywood directors. Scroll below to read!

Aditi who made her debut with the Malayalam film Prajapathi in the year 2006 enjoys a massive fanbase and she also left a mark in the Bollywood industry by being a part of films like Padmaavat, Delhi, Rockstar, and among others. However, she has been away from the silver screen for quite a long time now, and recently, she addressed it.

During an interview with Indian Express, Aditi Rao Hydari was asked if Hindi filmmakers have not been able to make the most of her talent as those in the South. The actress was quick to react and said, “I have heard this too much, a lot!.” Amid this, her co-star of Taj – Divided by Blood and veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah intervened and said, “Maybe because Tamil and Malayalam makers are more intelligent…someone like Aditi has no reason to worry, sooner or later they will come to their senses here.”

Coming back to Aditi Rao Hydari, the actress reacted to it and said that Hindi filmmakers not offering her roles as exciting as other industries doesn’t really bother her. The actress revealed that she has seen people who have done incredible work across the industries and added, “I started, as a little girl, my dream was to be Mani Ratnam’s heroine. I knew that I have to speak Tamil because that is his language, you know, and he would be the happiest person making a Tamil film. I come from a family where my mother, and grandmother, they all are great storytellers and I realized that language, caste, religion, nothing comes in the way of a story. A story is about feelings and how it makes you feel a certain way. They can do that in any language.”

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari will be next seen in Taj- Divided By Blood, which is slated to release on March 3, on Zee 5.

Coming back to her answer, that was really a convincing statement. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments section below

