Sona Mohapatra is currently on a spree of bashing people who have been in support of the #MeToo accused including Sajid Khan. From the past few days, she’s been targeting Shehnaaz Gill who had lent her support to Khan, when he entered the controversial Bigg Boss 16 house. While Sona mentioned Sana directly in her earlier tweets, she recently wrote a cryptic Tweet about a ‘cute’ person who ‘glib talk’ and ‘sucks up to successful men’.

While Sona refrained from mentioning any name in her tweet, fans are sure that it was directed to Shehnaaz Gill. Well, her Tweet divided netizens into two sections- one in her support and others criticizing.

Recently, Sona Mohapatra took to Twitter to reply to a troll who called her out for ‘pulling another woman’ down in her tweet. A user shared a self-shot video and said, “This is not how you stand up for ‘women empowerment’, ‘feminism’ and ‘sisterhood’. The caption read, “Standing up for someone or something by pulling another female down?? #ShehnaazGiIl #ShehnaazArmy #SidNaaz #sonamohapatra #Shehnaazians.”

Re-tweeting the same, Sona Mohapatra slammed the user and wrote, “In my book of feminism, not ‘all women angels’ & nor are ‘all men’ monsters & women who puncture/set back the fight for equality by being opportunistic & suck up to serial s*xual perverts like Sajjid Khan need to be held accountable & called out. Stop with this victimhood-paid PR.”

In my book of feminism,not ‘all women angels’ & nor are ‘all men’ monsters & women who puncture/set back the fight for equality by being opportunistic & suck up to serial sexual perverts like Sajjid Khan need to be held accountable & called out.Stop with this victimhood paid PR. https://t.co/GQqbgm7DRy — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) February 28, 2023

Earlier, Sona Mohapatra wrote in a cryptic Tweet, “Spend some money, time & effort on getting an education; music teacher, acting coach, voice-dialogue intonation coach & practice whatever other craft, you want to project as ur talent, profession. ‘Cute, glib talk, sucking up to successful men, buying PR, SM’, not success.”

Spend some money, time & effort on getting an education; music teacher, acting coach, voice-dialogue intonation coach & practice whatever other craft, you want to project as ur talent, profession. ‘Cute, glib talk , sucking up to successful men, buying PR,SM’,not success. 🤟🏾🧚🏿‍♀️🔴 — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) February 28, 2023

Sona also liked a tweet of a user who supported her lauded and said that calling out the ‘toxicity’ amongst women is not ‘pulling another woman down’.

