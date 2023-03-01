Shahid Kapoor is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood who has shown his skills brilliantly in every genre. In his initial years, he established a particular image for himself; he was one of the cutest chocolate boys in the film industry with his boyish charms. But did you know he didn’t like being called ‘cute’? Yep, you read that right! In a recent interview, he spoke about it, and to know in detail what he said and why he hated it, keep reading.

The actor made his acting debut in Ishq Vishq in 2003. He even won the award Filmfare Award for his role in the category of Best Male Debut. With movies like Vivah, Jab We Met, and a few others, his persona as a chocolate hero got stronger and then the audience saw a different side of him in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Kaminey. After that, he broke out of that boy next door facade and did films like Haider, Udta Punjab and all.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shahid Kapoor shared that he hated being called ‘cute’. Shahid revealed, “I used to hate it when people used to say, ‘Oh, you are cute’. I used to hate it. Like why would you say that to anybody? I never liked that word. I have learnt to be graceful and accept when people throw it at you. I just felt like it was very limiting.”

Shahid Kapoor also spoke about his entire journey in the industry up until now, and recalled that, he said, “It’s been pretty psychotic. What was I thinking with some of the choices? Kaminey, followed by Dil Bole Hadippa. And Haider, followed by R Rajkumar. I don’t know what was going on with me.” On the one hand,, there are some iconic films in which he did some phenomenal work; on the other, Shahid faced quite a lot of failures as well.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor made his OTT debut with Farzi on Amazon Prime Video alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Rashi Khanna. The series received positive responses from both audience and critics.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani’s ‘Husband & Wife’ Video After Wedding X Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om Background Has Our Hearts Melting Like A Lava – Keep Your Tissues Handy!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News