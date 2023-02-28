Shahid Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his latest web series Farzi. The actor made his digital debut with Raj & DK’s show and impressed millions with his acting. While the actor was last seen in Jersey, he is now planning to shift gears from the serious genre and looking for more romantic and light-hearted projects.

Shahid made his Bollywood debut almost two decades ago with the romantic comedy Ishq Vishk. While the actor was known as a chocolaty boy, he soon disproved his title with his fantabulous work in Haider.

Shahid Kapoor has a number of projects in the pipeline. The actor will next co-star with Kriti Sanon in an untitled film and will also collaborate with Ali Abbas Zafar in Bloody Daddy. He will also reportedly reprise his role as Sunny in Farzi 2.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shahid Kapoor revealed that he wants to come out of the serious zone and do “something that’s not so serious” and a “little light.” The actor further spilt beans about his upcoming film with Kriti Sanon and said, “In -fact, the film I am doing right now with Maddock, which has me and Kriti in it is that light film.”

During the chat, the actor talked about re-releasing Jab We Met and mentioned that a film like that happens only “once in two decades.” He revealed that he also talked to filmmaker Imtiaz Ali to make another film in the romantic genre. Referring to Jab We Met, Shahid Kapoor said, “In fact, Imtiaz and I were also chatting to find something in this space again. I want to do something fun and exciting.”

Shahid also teased a project with Anees Bazmee and revealed that the director is “developing” something.

