After bashing Bollywood celebrities left right and centre, Sona Mohapatra has now launched her attack on internet sensation Shehnaaz Gill. Recently, the Ambarsairya singer made headlines when she criticized Sana for supporting #MeToo accused Sajid Khan soon after a video of her pausing for azaan surfaced on the web. A while back, Sona took to Twitter to write the cryptic note and many users think it was directed toward Shehnaaz Gill.

Sana is one of the most sought-after TV celebrities, who enjoys a massive fan following on and official social media. The actress was seen sending her support for Sajid Khan, who appeared on Bigg Boss 16. Then also, Sana was criticized for her video for Khan.

Just a while back, Sona Mohapatra wrote a cryptic tweet which read, “Spend some money, time & effort on getting an education; music teacher, acting coach, voice-dialogue intonation coach & practice whatever other craft, you want to project as ur talent, profession. ‘Cute, glib talk, sucking up to successful men, buying PR, SM’, not success.” While she refrained from mentioning any name in her Tweet, we wonder if it’s an indirect jibe at Shehnaaz Gill.

Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “This is not acceptable. Woh jo bhi kar rahi hai apne hardwork se kar rhi hai. Kyu piche pade ho app? Koi project chin liya kya usne? Kisiko nicha dikha ke koi bhi zyada upar ja nahi pta hai. That’s why Sana is raising high bcoz she never insult anyone. Sick woman. Disgusting”

Spend some money, time & effort on getting an education; music teacher, acting coach, voice-dialogue intonation coach & practice whatever other craft, you want to project as ur talent, profession. ‘Cute, glib talk , sucking up to successful men, buying PR,SM’,not success. 🤟🏾🧚🏿‍♀️🔴 — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) February 28, 2023

While another said, “Tune itne saalon me nahi kamaya izzat woa hamari queen #ShehnaazGill ne itni young me kamaya hai . We are so proud of you my girl Sana baby.”

“In my school..my class teacher once told me “there is a big difference between being literate and being educated”.. I couldn’t relate to it then but I think it suits you perfectly ..you might know how to speak elite English but some basic moral values is what you really lack..+1,” said a third user.

Earlier bashing Shehnaaz Gill, Sona Mohapatra wrote, “all the twitter adulation for #ShehnaazGiII’s act of ‘respect’ today reminded me of her ‘support’, ‘reverence’ & ‘glorification’ of a multiple accused s*x offender & pervert #SajjidKhan when he was platformed on National TV. Wished she had some respect for her sisterhood. #MeToo”

Dear trolls trying to stand up for yet another starlet like Jacqueline, I don’t know what Shehnaz’s particular talent is as of now, apart from low-brow reality tv fame.But I do know the modus operandi of women of convenience,shortcuts who bust the good fight for a role/money.🧚🏿‍♀️🔴 https://t.co/tN2H6qvWLz — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) February 26, 2023

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know

