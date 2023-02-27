Sona Mohapatra is painting headlines over her comments on social media sensation and actress Shehnaaz Gill. The singer recently took a dig at the former bigg boss contestant after a video of Sana surfaced on the internet where she paused for Azaan. The Ambarsairya singer was quick to react and reminded everyone how she had shown support to Sajid Khan (when he was entering the Bigg Boss 16 house) who has been accused of #Metoo. However, her attack on Shehnaaz didn’t go well with her fans, and they soon brutally trolled her. Now, Sona has reacted to all the harsh comments via a tweet. Scroll below to read what she exactly said.

After Sona attacked Sana on Twitter, Shehnaaz’s fans came out in her support and advised the singer that if she has issues she should call out everyone and not just Shehnaaz Gill. Sona had to face brutal trolling and some harsh comments as well. Now, the Ambarsairya singer has hit back and said that she is not scared of this as she has dealt with the worst things in the past.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It seems Sona Mohapatra is in no mood to call it a truce and she is unapologetic about her opinion. After facing some brutal trolling online post her comments on Shehnaaz Gill, she has now reacted to it through a tweet. She took to Twitter and wrote, “Whoever is the SM agency, please know that while I don’t have 1 who pays a bunch to harass your client in return, I have dealt with much worse in the past. Gangs who were the payroll of the #BiggBoss himself? Invest to continue fake trend Shehnaaz wins Lokmat Award instead.”

Check out the tweet below:

whoever is the ‘SM agency’, please know that while I don’t have 1 who pay a bunch to harass your client in return, I have dealt with much worse in the past.Gangs who were in the payroll of the #BiggBoss himself? Invest to continue fake trend SHEHNAAZ WINS LOKMAT AWARD instead.🤟🏾 https://t.co/Pn9LddjjsX — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) February 26, 2023

As soon as her tweet went viral, Shehnaaz Gill fans again started reacting and they massively trolled the singer.

One of the users wrote, “Sona ji don’t you sound like a sore loser. No one can afford my time so Shehnaaz ke true fans hai tabhi 4 yr se trend karte haiv hum log, aap itna pyaar kama sakti hai. I have organised my concerts but I have never come across a negative mentality like you.”

“Tere liye toh koi fake trend bhi na kare.”

“I just hope she gets well soon! Ab toh daya aane lag padi hai. Koi na sab theek ho jayega.”

“Didi tujhe jalan ho rahi hai ki tere liye koi trend karvane wala hi nhi hai…”

“Aapko janta kaun hai, Shehnaaz ke naam par limelight le rahi ho.”

One of the users wrote, ” Sana ka naam mat lo apni gandi zubaan se.”

Sana ka naam mt lo apni gandi jubaan se madam — SimarKiSana (@SimarKiShehnaaz) February 26, 2023

However, Shehnaaz Gill has kept mum on Sona Mohapatra’s comments. For the unversed, Sona had also said that Sana has done nothing other than doing one reality show.

For more such updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Nayanthara To Shift Gears & Quit Acting? Actress Likely To Take A Break After Her Bollywood Debut With Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News