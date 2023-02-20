Singer Sona Mohapatra never shies away from voicing her strong opinions and calling out a spade a spade. She’s one of the celebrities who often takes to Twitter to call out people for their wrongdoings in the industry regardless of their stature. She was earlier in the news for her views against Salman Khan and his ‘r*pe’ comments. She was later seen bashing Bigg Boss 16 makers for letting #MeToo accused Sajid Khan be a part of a show which airs on National Television and whitewashing his image.

The Ambarsairya made headlines earlier for crooning Pakistan Coke Studio’s world-famous song Pasoori by Ali Sethi. Now in her latest Tweet, the singer has now launched a fresh attack on Jacqueline Fernandez. Scroll down for more details.

A while back, Sona Mohapatra took to Twitter to call out the mainstream pop culture for belittling women for objectifying women. On her social media platform, Sona shared a video that is a collage of songs clips where girls are seen demanding expensive, purses, sandals, outfits and many other things. Targeting Jacqueline Fernandez for the same, Sona called her the mascot.

Sona Mohapatra Tweeted, “Dear #India , mainstream #popculture is constantly telling us that women can be won over with bags, shoes & BS like such,are meant to be objectified or then just be playful,chulbuli, & pretty..the #jacquelinefernandez ‘s get brand endorsements for being such mascots? #LetsTalk.”

However, netizens linked it to her ongoing 200 crore money Laundering with Sukesh Chandrasekhar. One wrote, “Jacqueline represents herself and gals like herself and they exist ! Sukesh did it with bags and watches !don’t take it personally !” Another said, “Finally finally finnnaaaalllllllyyy someone mainstream talking about this. Every other song, bloody every other song has those “Get me this, get me that, I will get u this, I will get u that” lyrics.”

