Jacqueline Fernandez has been suffering from personal turmoil ever since her name popped up in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar extortion case. She has been termed an ‘accused’ in the 200 crore money laundering row while Nora Fatehi is working as a ‘witness’ along with the officials. Amidst it all, KRK has taken a dig at the former couple, comparing their situation with Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film, Tu Jhooti Mai Makkaar.

There have been several accusations against Jacqueline in the extortion case. It has been revealed that she got a lot of luxurious gifts from Sukesh during the tenure of their relationship. The list includes Persian cats, Gucci, LV and Chanel pieces, and a horse amongst other things.

Jacqueline Fernandez is currently on bail which was granted in September 2022 on a bail bond of Rs 50,000. When the controversy around Sukesh Chandrasekhar initially broke, their intimate pictures went viral all over social media. Now, KRK has used one such leaked glimpse and created a mockery out of it.

KRK took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of Jacqueline Fernandez where she could be seen kissing Sukesh Chandrasekhar on the cheeks while he took the mirror selfie. He copied the logo of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhooti Mai Makkaar and pasted it on the picture.

“Film is releasing soon,” KRK captioned the post as he took a dig at the couple.

As expected, Jacqueline Fernandez fans came under her defence and shamed KRK for his tweet.

A user wrote, “Tu bha**** tu hi bekar!!!!”

“I think its too personal Shame On You,” another wrote.

Another commented, “Have some shame”

“Tu jh*ndu, tu hi g*ndu. New movie starring @kamaalrkhan releasing soon,” a viewer reacted.

