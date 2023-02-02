The release date of Ranveer Singh and Ali Bhatt starrer ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ has been pushed and will now hit the theatres on July 28.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on April 28.

On November 13 last year, Bollywood filmmaker-producer Karan Johar, who is returning to direction after his last outing ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ with ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, had announced the film would release on April 28.

Karan Johar on Thursday took to Instagram to announce the new release date. He wrote on Instagram: “They say sabar ka phal meetha hota hai’, so to increase the mithaas of this incredibly special story – we’re coming with a whole lot of love! Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hai taiyyaar, aur ab dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar!”

Ranveer took to Instagram and wrote: “Kyunki it’s all about loving your family! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani in cinemas, 28th July 2023.”

Alia Bhatt too shared a poster announcing the new release date which is now July 28, 2023.”

Meanwhile, the film marks the reunion of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt after Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and also for Karan Johar who returned to direction after his last film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Karan Johar’ film is a romantic comedy, also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, and has Pritam as the music director and Amitabh Bhattacharya as the lyricist.

