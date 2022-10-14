Bollywood’s one of the most versatile veteran actors Dharmendra is known to voice his opinions without shying away. He has never failed to share his thoughts. Now, in a recent Tweet exchange, the veteran actor reacted to a user’s post who bashed a journalist for alleged ‘fake adulation’. Scroll below to read more!

There was a time in Bollywood when Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan used to rule over the big screens as well as our hearts. They have been paired together in many films and both of them have given us hit movies, like Chupke Chupke, Sholay and more!

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the Twitter users took to his handle and shared a report by Mint Lounge that talked about how Amitabh Bachchan shone through many movies where Dharmendra was also there. Sharing the post, the user wrote in the caption, “#ChupkeChupke was a #Dharmendra film, he chewed it! #AmitabhBachchan was the weakest link of the film! And in #Sholay in no way Amitabh was better than Dharmendra,they were at best equal! Stop running down @aapkadharam for someone else’s PR!”

So Sweet 💕 Love you Ajay . — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) October 14, 2022

Now, resharing the post, Dharmendra reacted on the same. The veteran actor retweeted and wrote, “So Sweet (with heart emojis) Love you Ajay.”

As soon as it went live, other Twitteratti poured their love and shared their opinion about the same. One of them wrote, “Agree here. In praising #AmitabhBachchan, few are going overboard undermining the better or even equal work of stars esp #Dharmendra and sometimes #ShatrughanSinha. During a large part of 70s, Dharmendra was a bigger superstar than Big B.” Another comment can be read as, “Namaste Sir. You don’t need the media, you have got us.”

Well, surely Dharmendra has a huge fandom who love and adore the veteran actor. What are your thoughts about this comparison? Let us know in the comments!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sara Ali Khan & Cricketer Shubman Gill Solidify Romance Rumours With Their Leaked Vacation Video, Netizens Ask “So It’s True They Are Dating?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram