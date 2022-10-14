Sara Ali Khan is one of the younger Bollywood actresses who has won millions of hearts not only with her acting but even her fashion choices and down-to-earth personality. While the actress – who made her debut with Kedarnath opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput, makes the news for her professional life, today she’s in the news for personal reasons. What? Her rumoured relationship with cricketer Shubman Gill.

Rumours about the actress and cricketer dating began doing the rounds after the duo were snapped together at Mumbai’s Bastian having dinner. Now, videos from Delhi are going viral on social media showing the alleged lovebirds leaving a hotel and on a flight together. Read on.

Video circulating on the net currently sees Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill exiting a hotel in Delhi together. While Sara was dressed in white pants and a pink tank top, the cricketer too opted for a casual look that included a hoodie. While one video shows them exiting the hotel together, the second video sees the actress clicking selfies with her fans on the flight and then seemingly sitting next to Shubman.

Commenting of them exiting the hotel together, one user pointed out it was a mere coincidence, however another responded to it by saying, “They were next to each other on the flight its was coincidence and the same hotel staff/driver is holding their bag to kept it on car and they have a flight at same time it’s coincidence too 😉” Another added, “yes wait till they marry – that will be the oscar for coincidence” A third noted, “The staff of that hotel is holding sara’s suitcase and asking for shubman’s too”

Check out this footage of Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill exiting a hotel together and on the flight here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝚂hubman Gill (@shubmangill77_fans)

Commenting on them being spotted together at the hotel and then in flight, one wrote, “But He is everyone ex 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣” Another wrote “So it’s true they are dating?” Some other comments on these now-going viral videos of them read, “Kya chakar hai,” “Gill is obsessed with Sara,” “OMG they are dating” and lots more.

Do you think Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill are dating? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

