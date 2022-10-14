Salman Khan is facing a lot of backlash over supporting Sajid Khan despite several women wanting him to be banned from the industry. It all happened after several women including Mandana Karimi, Jiah Khan, Sherlyn Chopra among others exposed the filmmaker with their casting couch ordeals. Sona Mohapatra has now taken a dig at Jacqueline Fernandez and other friends of Radhe superstar. Scroll below for details.

As most know, Salman spends a lot of time at his farmhouse. Even during the pandemic, many actresses like Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, singer Iulia Vantur quarantined there with the superstar and had a gala time. Shehnaaz Gill is said to be the latest actress who’s now a part of the family.

Recently, a Salman Khan fan called out Sona Mohapatra and claimed he was whitewashing his toxic masculinity by supporting Sajid Khan inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Reacting to the same, the user hit below the belt and wrote some derogatory words for the singer.

A picture of Sona Mohapatra was shared with the caption, “Yeh @sonamohapatra ka face dekh kar mujhe nahi lagta kisi ka bhi khada hoga bc hijrah jaisi shakal hai uski aur seerat bhi waisi hai”

Reacting to the same, Sona tweeted, “Haan Bhai,hamne aur sari auraton ne shakal, surat aur akal sab kuch aap sab लीचड़ों ko ‘khada’ karne ke liye hee पाला पोसा है.. NOT. Getting dicks hard, might be the job of the women supporting & vouching for #SajidKhan & riding horses in #Salman Bhais farmhouse, not mine.”

Many took to the comment section and slammed Sona Mohapatra for contradicting her own statement by shaming other women.

