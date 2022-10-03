Once, the Hollywood beauty Amber Heard met fashionista Jacqueline Fernandez and met, and of course, their outfits dazzled, quite literally, too for Amber. Currently, the Aquaman actress is making buzz every day because of her case against Johnny Depp. Though she lost the defamation case, the actress has appealed the verdict.

When it comes to the Vikrant Rona actress, she has been making the news over the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar controversy. Amidst the money laundering case, it was revealed that Sukesh helped Jacqueline as well as her family members by showering them with money and luxurious gifts.

While both Amber Heard and Jacqueline Fernandez are involved in their respective cases, we take you back to the time when they met. Back in 2018, the two fashion icons attended the One Young World event in Hague. Both of them were in stylish fits, and their outfits drew the best parallels of Desi and Videsi.

Amber Heard glammed up in a shimmery silver dress with ruffles at the end. She accompanied the gorgeous dress with black heels, which seemed to be a bit small for her as Heard’s toes were visible. The Rum Diary actress kept the accessories on a low to not take away the attention from the dress.

Amber wore silver hoop earrings and had her golden locks out of her face. Her makeup was basic, which went well with the entire look. Heard was indeed our Videsi girl. When it comes to our Desi girl, it was Jacqueline Fernandez who floored us with her beautiful green saree-inspired ensemble.

Just like Amber Heard, Jacqueline’s outfit featured ruffles, but it was the colour that amazed us. The blouse, which had a plunging neckline, was everything, and the entire piece worn by Jacqueline Fernandez took all our attention. The Bachchhan Paandey actress had her dark brown locks parted from the side and flowing with wavy curls, and she had rosy cheeks and subtle makeup!

The Desi girl took our hearts over the Videshi girl! What about you?

