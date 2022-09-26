Jacqueline Fernandez Granted Interim Bail, Netizens Troll "Law & Order Toh Gareebo Ke Liye Hai" Addressing Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's Controversy

Jacqueline Fernandez has been making headlines every now and then. The beauty appeared before a Delhi Patiala High Court after she was summoned by the court in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case that involved conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Onto the new development on the case, the court has granted interim relief to Jacqueline on a bond of Rs 50, 000 asking ED to file a reply. Reacting to the same news now, netizens are trolling the Ram Setu actress on social media. Scroll below to read the scoop.

ANI shared the news on their official Twitter handle with a caption that read, “Actor Jacqueline Fernandez leaves from Delhi’s Patiala House Court after the court granted interim bail to her on a bail bond of Rs 50,000, in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case.”

Advertisement #WATCH | Actor Jacqueline Fernandez leaves from Delhi's Patiala House Court after the court granted interim bail to her on a bail bond of Rs 50,000, in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case pic.twitter.com/3MgPaRnPlV — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2022

In no time, the news of Jacqueline Fernandez’s interim bail went viral on social media and netizens started reacting to it. The actress is again getting trolled by netizens on her involvement with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

A user on Instagram commented, “Array celebrity hai kuch nahi hoga inhe😂😂😂😂😂law n order toa garibo ke liye hai unlog ko liye nahi😂😂😂😂😂” Another user commented, “Salman Khan hai piche.! Ye toh hona hi tha, she can also be proved innocent even after murd***ng someone,👏” A third user commented, “Bl***y, all these are gold diggers…..” A fourth user commented, “Jacqueline involved in 200 crore scam with gangster gets bail but krk for tweeting had to b in jail.”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Jacqueline Fernandez on getting interim bail relief in Rs 200 crores money laundering case? Tell us in the comments below.

