Jackie Shroff is known for voicing his opinion and doesn’t shy away from calling a spade a spade. While the veteran actor often makes headlines for his style and bindaas attitude, he recently spoke at length about insecurity among today’s generations actors. Earlier in an interview, Sanjay Dutt had compared today’s and yesteryear’s generations and said today’s generation feels insecure to do a two-hero or three-hero film.

Earlier, on Koffee With Karan 7, Akshay Kumar too had spoken at length about heroes not doing multi-starrer films. Now reacting to the same the veteran actor said that he never had issues with his contemporaries. However, Subhash Ghai used to tell them during the shoot, “Director main hoon, tum nahi’.”

Speaking to ETimes, Jackie Shroff reacted to Sanjay Dutt’s “today’s age actors are insecure to share screen space with each other as compared to 80s-90s actors. He said, “I think they are still doing three-hero films and two-hero films. As for insecurity, some people have it for sure, some people don’t care, but Sanju baba and I, we never had any issues with each other. Lines agar tough ho jata tha, then I would say tu hi bol de (When the dialogue used to be tough, I used to let him say them). I used to tell Baba, I can’t remember this line, why don’t you say it and then Subhash Ghai used to come in and say, ‘Director main hoon, tum nahi’.”

Further speaking if he and Sanjay Dutt had any issues, Jackie Shroff said, “We had no issues and I think even nowadays, there are people working in two-hero, three-hero films, these things are happening. My son is doing Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, with Akshay Kumar, so people are working in two-hero films. Insecurity toh rahegi chhote, kissi kissi ko hota hai, kissi kissi ko nahi hota hai (Insecurity is obvious in our profession, some have it some don’t), that’s a normal feeling. Job pe jate hai teen chaar jan, toh dekhenge ki uska kaam achha hai, mere nahi, woh insecurity toh rehti hai (In our job, 3-4 actors work in proximity and then they notice the other person is doing much better, that’s when insecurity kicks in).”

“Kisi ke pair kaatke, apneko lamba nahi bananeka (You can’t get higher by pushing others down), just compliment each other and you’ll be beautiful. Ek dusre ko understand karke chalein toh zindagi achhi chalti hai (Life works smoother when people compliment each other). On the big screen as well, compliment each other, uska scene hai toh the way he is saying it, you have to react, if he slaps you, you have to take the slap, insecurity toh apne mein tha hi nahi, aur rahega bhi nahi (I’ve never felt insecure of my co-stars and I never will),” added Jaggu Dada.

Jackie Shroff concluded saying, “Mujhe lagta nahi ki aajkal ke bachchon mein hai, thoda thoda sab mein hoga, but that’s normal, it’s a normal phenomena, bhidu (I don’t think modern kids have insecurity, they might feel it on occasions, but that’s normal).

